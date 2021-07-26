Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Prepare for storms and high temperatures

Meteorologists have issued several weather warnings for the coming three days.

Weather warnings for July 26-28, 2021. Weather warnings for July 26-28, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

People in Slovakia should prepare for several weather extremes in the coming three days.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued first-level warning against storms that may be accompanied by torrential rain and hail. The warning will be in place on Monday, July 26, mostly in the western and northern districts of the country, from 18:00 to 5:00 the next morning.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the SHMÚ warns against high temperatures that will hit the southern districts of the country, with temperatures as high as 34 degrees Celsius in some districts. The first-level warning is in place between 14:00 and 18:00.

26. Jul 2021 at 17:22  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: New week starts with several changes to rules

Higher age limit for testing and longer test negativity for events. No Olympic medals for Slovakia so far. Collusive custody will change.


6 h
Sme Rodina leader Boris Kollár (right) and Health Minister Vladimír Lengvarský (OĽaNO nominee).

The tested and the vaccinated will be treated the same. Coalition passes a Delta compromise

MPs pass a law with mild advantages for the vaccinated, but vaccination will be required to see the Pope live.


12 h
UK Ambassador to Slovakia Nigel Baker

UK Ambassador: Britons in Slovakia are a resilient community

Life is as it was before Brexit for British nationals in Slovakia once they've got their documents sorted.


8 h
Illustrative stock photo

Conditions for mass events and age limit for testing change

Most of the new rules came into force on July 26, 2021.


13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)