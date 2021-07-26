Prepare for storms and high temperatures

Meteorologists have issued several weather warnings for the coming three days.

Weather warnings for July 26-28, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

People in Slovakia should prepare for several weather extremes in the coming three days.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) has issued first-level warning against storms that may be accompanied by torrential rain and hail. The warning will be in place on Monday, July 26, mostly in the western and northern districts of the country, from 18:00 to 5:00 the next morning.

On Tuesday and Wednesday, the SHMÚ warns against high temperatures that will hit the southern districts of the country, with temperatures as high as 34 degrees Celsius in some districts. The first-level warning is in place between 14:00 and 18:00.

26. Jul 2021 at 17:22 | Compiled by Spectator staff