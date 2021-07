Power cut affects large part of Bratislava

Reasons for the vast outage remain unknown.

Bratislava boroughs of Ružinov, Vrakuňa and Podunajské Biskupice experienced a vast power cut shortly after 22:00 on Monday. Supplies were renewed in some streets half an hour later.

The distributor has not specified the reasons for the outage and only reported they were working on renewing the supplies, the Sme daily wrote.

26. Jul 2021 at 22:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff