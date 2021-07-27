Electric cars not quite in fashion yet in Slovakia

The most popular e-cars are produced by Volkswagen.

While Slovakia produces e-cars in Bratislava as well as Trnava, their sales remain low. (Source: TASR)

The popularity of electric cars among Slovaks has not grown significantly. In the first half of this year, 432 electric vehicles were sold, compared with 918 units sold in 2020. As consequence, the share of this type of passenger car in total car sales remains negligible. It was 1.2 percent in 2020, based on data from the Automotive Industry Association (ZAP).

Petrol-driven cars have dominated the Slovak market for a long time. This type of car accounted for about half of all registrations in the first half of 2021. Diesel cars make up a quarter of registrations.

During the first half of 2021, Volkswagen topped the ranking of sold e-cars with 81 vehicles, followed by Škoda with 54 and Kia with 48 vehicles. In total, 17 different brands of e-cars were purchased in Slovakia during the monitored period.

The tougher emission policy announced by the European Commission might affect the sale of e-cars in the future in Slovakia since combustion engine cars will be banned after 2035.

27. Jul 2021 at 11:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff