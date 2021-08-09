Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

The biggest auditors, accountants and tax advisors in Slovakia

The Slovak Spectator compiled the ranking of the largest audit companies in Slovakia in 2020.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: Unsplash)

During the Covid-19 pandemic, companies operating in the field of auditing, accounting, taxes and consulting have helped clients to orient themselves in the tangle of various support mechanisms for entrepreneurs and assess them from an accounting point of view. At the same time, they advise clients on how to cope with a temporary deterioration in liquidity or a reduction of orders, check and report these indicators to financial institutions and help companies when assessing the values ​​of their businesses for transactions or the risks of their adjusted business plans. They do all this under conditions worsened by the pandemic. Nevertheless, the pandemic has also accelerated effective changes and innovations as the sector of audit, accounting, taxation and consulting will no longer return to their pre-pandemic shape.

The largest firms in audit in Slovakia

  • 1. PwC
  • 2. KPMG
  • 3. Deloitte
  • 4. Ernst & Young (EY)
  • 5. VGD
  • 6. Mazars
  • 7. BDR
  • 8-9. ACCEPT AUDIT; BDO
  • 10. Grant Thornton; Rödl & Partner

The ranking of the largest firms is based on the number of employees working in the audit department in 2020, while the auditor has a 3xhigher value than the other positions.

“The crisis has created many opportunities particularly in the online space, digitalisation and automation of processes,” said Věra Výtvarová, country managing partner at PwC Slovensko.

PwC Slovensko placed first in the ranking of the largest audit companies in Slovakia for 2020. The ranking was compiled by The Slovak Spectator newspaper based on the number of employees working in the audit department of each company. In the case of PwC Slovakia, it was up to 242, of which 18 are auditors. The other three companies of the Big Four followed, namely EY, Deloitte and KPMG. The Slovak branch of VGD followed in fifth place.

At Deloitte, auditing during a pandemic posed many challenges, but also accelerated positive changes.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
9. Aug 2021 at 11:52

