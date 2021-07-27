Poverty and social exclusion a reality for one-sixth of Slovakia's inhabitants

As many as 800,000 threatened by poverty and social exclusion in 2020.

Font size: A - | A +

Poverty and social exclusion threatened 14.8 percent of Slovakia's inhabitants, about 800,000 people.

The number of people who faced these issues in 2020 decrease by 1.6 percent from 2019 year-on-year. In that year, 80,000 more people were in those precarious situations, the SITA newswire reported.

The data stems from research into income and living conditions by EU SILC 2020, published in a press statement by the Slovak Statistics Office.

Some statisticians claim that the findings may not have detected the effects of the coronavirus crisis in society, which they expect to be revealed by research conducted in 2021.

Low income troubles many people

27. Jul 2021 at 17:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff