Meteorologists warn about heat and storms

The rising temperatures have prompted meteorologists to issue weather warnings for the southern- and eastern-Slovak districts.

It's going to be a sunny and hot day in Slovakia, with occurrences of showers or storms, which can locally be intensive, the Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute informed.

The day's peaks will be between 29 and 34 degrees Celsius, or 27 degrees in the northern regions of Kysuce, Orava, and under the Tatra Mountains.

Meteorologists have issued first-level heat warnings for several districts in the southern half of the country for this afternoon, between 14:00 and 18:00. The maximum temperature may reach 33 or 34 degrees Celsius.

Warnings have been issued for the districts of Dunajská Streda, Galanta, Šaľa, Komárno,Nitra, Levice, Krupina, Veľký Krtíš, Lučenec, Rimavská Sobota, Revúca, Rožňava, Košice city and surroundings, Prešov, Vranov nad Topľou, Humenné, Snina, Sobrance, and Michalovce.

Meanwhile, SHMÚ issued second-level heat warning for the districts of Nové Zámky and Trebišov, where the temperature may reach 35 degrees Celsius.

The heat warnings remain in place on Thursday, July 29, for Veľký Krtíš, Lučenec, Rimavská Sobota, Revúca, and Rožňava.

Meteorologists warn that high temperatures can be dangerous to human health, physical activities, and may pose a risk of fires.

They have also issued first-level storm warnings for Wednesday evening and night for all Slovakia, except for the easternmost districts.

28. Jul 2021