Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Volkswagen prepares Bratislava plant for Passat and Superb

Current recruitment of new staff not related to the planned expansion of production.

Volkswagen BratislavaVolkswagen Bratislava (Source: Sme - Marko Erd)

Volkswagen in Bratislava is gradually preparing for its announced major investment. Once the plant is ready, it will produce the Volkswagen Passat and Škoda Superb vehicles in the Slovak capital.

The automobile manufacturer’s spokesperson, Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, told the SITA newswire that the preparatory and administrative work has already begun. The two subsections of the corporation that are the focus of the investment project right now are the planning and manufacturing divisions.

Related articlePassat returns to VW plant in Bratislava after 30 years Read more 

Volkswagen originally planned to build a new plant for Passat and Škoda Superb in Turkey but decided against it. The company officially confirmed the investment in mid-November 2020. In aggregate, the group plans to invest a total of €1 billion in Slovakia within the entire product range; about €500 million of that sum will go into producing the Volkswagen Passat and Škoda Superb models.

Hiring new staff not investment-related

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

29. Jul 2021 at 16:26  | Compiled by Spectator staff

More of topic: Automotive

Read more articles by the topic

Top stories

News digest: It's an Olympic gold day for most in Slovakia, protest day for some

Trap shooter Rehák Štefečeková wins her first Olympic gold. Anti-vaxxers block traffic in downtown Bratislava. Slovakia has sold its unused Sputnik V doses.


2 h
Bratislava

Adjustments on local level may make all the difference in coping with climate change

You can’t fix the problem if you don’t know what the problem is.


3 h
Zuzana Rehák Štefečeková won Slovakia's first medal at 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Golden Zuzana hits nearly anything that moves

Read the story of trap shooter Zuzana Rehák Štefečeková, who won her first Olympic gold in Tokyo.


10 h
Protesters blocked the roads near Hodžovo Square on July 29, 2021.

Protesters cause a traffic collapse in downtown Bratislava

Police recommend drivers to avoid Hodžovo Square, if possible.


7 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)