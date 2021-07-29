Volkswagen prepares Bratislava plant for Passat and Superb

Current recruitment of new staff not related to the planned expansion of production.

Volkswagen in Bratislava is gradually preparing for its announced major investment. Once the plant is ready, it will produce the Volkswagen Passat and Škoda Superb vehicles in the Slovak capital.

The automobile manufacturer’s spokesperson, Lucia Kovarovič Makayová, told the SITA newswire that the preparatory and administrative work has already begun. The two subsections of the corporation that are the focus of the investment project right now are the planning and manufacturing divisions.

Volkswagen originally planned to build a new plant for Passat and Škoda Superb in Turkey but decided against it. The company officially confirmed the investment in mid-November 2020. In aggregate, the group plans to invest a total of €1 billion in Slovakia within the entire product range; about €500 million of that sum will go into producing the Volkswagen Passat and Škoda Superb models.

29. Jul 2021 at 16:26 | Compiled by Spectator staff