An abundance of antique winemaking machinery awaits visitors of Pezinok

The winemaking town has a rather unusual main square.

News: Receive favorite authors articles by email. Try the new feature and turn on the subscription.

Font size: A - | A + Comments disabled

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

https://www.google.com/maps/d/embed?mid=1J-Yw0ssX0zXW77qYL81wbyOI6K_oi4AG&ll=48.28540693440807%2C17.270192991897133&z=11

Many towns in Bratislava Region tucked into the foothills of the Small Carpathians mountain range are well known for their vineyards and winemaking traditions.

Pezinok is no exception, and although the town has a long history dating back millennia, its current state owes its roots in the events and traditions of more recent centuries.

Like many towns in Slovakia, Pezinok eventually fell into the hands of the Pálffy family in 1735. Those familiar with the Pálffy’s numerous abodes across the country will recognise a thing or two in Pezinok.

Pezinok Castle (Pezinský zámok)

The north part of the town centre is home to Pezinok Castle and an English park. The castle was originally built at the turn of the 14th century.

Pezinok Castle Mladoboleslavská 5, Pezinok www.zamockevinarstvo.sk

The castle contains a hotel, restaurant, small museum and a wine shop in cellars with several winetasting programmes. Degustation of wine is possible to arrange outside of opening hours.

The park behind the castle, created in 1884 by Count Ferenc Pálffy, matches the famed grandeur of the Pálffy castle. Peacocks still wander the grounds.