Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Slovakia wins third Olympic medal, in golf

Rory Sabbatini won silver.

Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan.Rory Sabbatini of Slovakia watches his tee shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the men's golf event at the 2020 Summer Olympics on Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, in Kawagoe, Japan. (Source: SITA/AP)

Slovakia won its third medal at this year's 2020 Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.

After playing a fantastic final round of 61, Slovak golf player Rory Sabbatini secured silver.

He even set a new Olympic record with his final round and lost by just one strike to Xander Schauffele of the USA.

Rastislav Antala, president of the Slovak Golf Association, called it a great success.

"It's hard to believe," Antala told the public-service broadcaster RTVS. "Not even in our wildest dreams did we dream about such an end. But golf is unpredictable. You play one round well and suddenly fight for the medal."

1. Aug 2021 at 9:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

