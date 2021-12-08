Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

8. Dec 2021

Feast on the best roasted goose in all of Slovakia

Slovenský Grob’s goose-roasting tradition is a result of the natural fertility of the land.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Goose feastGoose feast (Source: Ján Pallo)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

Slovenský Grob, located less than 30 km north-east of Bratislava, can boast a goose-roasting history.

The village’s busy thoroughfare and the neat houses lining the main road may at first conjure feelings of a suburban street, but the faint smell of farmyards will quickly remind visitors of the village’s earthy history.

The goose-roasting tradition in Slovenský Grob is a result of the natural fertility of the land, which has been the site of lakes, marshes and arable pastures for centuries. With its ideal conditions for roasting poultry, geese were traditionally kept for private use or sale by local families, and the custom of selling geese ready to be roasted did not arise until the last century, when an economic crisis forced many families to sell roasted meat in markets in Pezinok, Svätý Jur and Bratislava.

