Now you're a legend, his wife whispered to him. Rory Sabbatini won silver for Slovakia

He is the third-ever foreigner to represent Slovakia at the Olympic games and win medals.

Rory Sabbatini and his caddy - his wife Martina - are happy after the last strike. (Source: TASR)

Rory Sabbatini greets you in Slovak, but then he prefers to switch to English. On August 1, he won a silver medal for Slovakia at the Olympic tournament in golf.

"I can't believe it, it's amazing," Sabbatini told the public-service RTVS broadcaster after he won. After playing a fantastic final round of 61, Slovak golf player Rory Sabbatini secured silver with a final score of 17-under. He lost by just one strike to Xander Schauffele of the USA, who scored 18-under.

Feelings for the Slovak anthem

Sabbatini was born and raised in South Africa. Two years ago, he was granted Slovak citizenship.

"I feel togetherness," he told the Olympic.sk website about his feelings upon seeing the Slovak flag flying.

He received his decree of Slovak citizenship in December 2018 at the General Consulate of the Slovak Republic in New York.

2. Aug 2021 at 7:50 | Pavol Spal