Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Iconic cars vroom up and down the Kysuce region

Vintage cars have been returning to the area for over 20 years.

The region of Kysuce, northern Slovakia, was taken over by vintage cars last weekend.The region of Kysuce, northern Slovakia, was taken over by vintage cars last weekend. (Source: Pavol Stolárik/My Kysuce)

It felt like a different world when in late July dozens of vintage cars gradually began to line the streets of Krásno nad Kysucou, a small town in northern Slovakia.

Classic car fans and families with children soon filled the streets.

About a hundred iconic vehicles returned to the Kysuce region for the 24th time as part of the Beskyd Rallye event, which started and ended in the Czech Republic, the My Kysuce website reported.

Apart from Krásno nad Kysucou, the cars continued to other the Kysuce towns of Čadca and Turzovka, where residents welcomed them equally warmly.

7. Aug 2021 at 9:00  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

News digest: First Slovak hydrogen bus originates from eastern Slovakia

Race walker Matej Tóth did not repeat his Olympic success in Sapporo.


20 h
Matej Tóth winning Olympic gold in 2016.

A fortune teller predicted bad luck for him. Here is the big story of Olympic champion Matej Tóth

The Tokyo Olympic race was the last one for the Slovak race walker.


6. aug
Prϋger-Wallner garden is combination of wild and maintained greenery.

Forgotten Bratislava garden restored to reveal unique habitat and rich history

City plans to continue works as Prϋger-Wallner garden opened daily.


5. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)