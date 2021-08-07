Iconic cars vroom up and down the Kysuce region

Vintage cars have been returning to the area for over 20 years.

The region of Kysuce, northern Slovakia, was taken over by vintage cars last weekend. (Source: Pavol Stolárik/My Kysuce)

It felt like a different world when in late July dozens of vintage cars gradually began to line the streets of Krásno nad Kysucou, a small town in northern Slovakia.

Classic car fans and families with children soon filled the streets.

About a hundred iconic vehicles returned to the Kysuce region for the 24th time as part of the Beskyd Rallye event, which started and ended in the Czech Republic, the My Kysuce website reported.

Apart from Krásno nad Kysucou, the cars continued to other the Kysuce towns of Čadca and Turzovka, where residents welcomed them equally warmly.

7. Aug 2021 at 9:00 | Compiled by Spectator staff