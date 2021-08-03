The third wave may not have concerned the vaccinated - but it will

Sme Rodina insists on using antigen test results as an alternative to vaccination. Epidemiologists thus need to rewrite measures.

Font size: A - | A +

Vaccinated people in Slovakia cannot be sure that the potential closure of restaurants, cinemas or theatres in the third wave of the pandemic will not concern them. The Health Ministry says the third wave has already arrived in Slovakia, following a continuous slight increase in the numbers of infected people over the past three weeks.

The ultimatum of the coalition party Sme Rodina and its leader Boris Kollár , that the rules for unvaccinated people with a negative Covid test result should be equal to those who are vaccinated, effectively brought down the plan of measures the ministry had prepared for Slovakia in the third pandemic wave.

"In the black phase, with hundreds of new cases a day, vaccinated people should have been able to attend the cinema without any problems," said Henrieta Hudečková, chief epidemiologist of the Health Ministry and member of the consilium of experts who prepared the new rules.

Some easing of measures was planned for people who have received one dose of the vaccine or those who had Covid-19, though they would face more limitations than the vaccinated if the infection numbers are very high.

3. Aug 2021 at 15:30 | Michal Katuška