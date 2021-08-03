How many jabs in the arms make the vaccine pay off? Finance Ministry shows its numbers

They also calculated the costs of an unvaccinated person for society.

People queuing in front of the vaccination centre in Bratislava, May 15 (Source: TASR)

The investment in the lottery with prizes for the vaccinated and in the vaccination referral programme will pay off if they motivate at least 30,000 people to get the Covid-19 jab.

The Value for Money unit running under the Finance Ministry has published its calculations based on the analysis of potential benefits of the vaccination premium and the referral programme.

Slovakia is among the least-vaccinated EU countries, ranking fifth from the bottom. While the EU average uptake of the first dose has exceeded 70 percent in the adult population (over 18), Slovakia has yet to reach half of its adult population in order to be at least partly vaccinated. If teenagers (over 12) are included, the vaccination rate in Slovakia is 41 percent of people with at least one dose of the vaccine.

The lottery and the referral programme, designed by the Finance Ministry, are meant to speed up the tempo of the vaccination and motivate more people to get the jabs.

Return with only thousands of jabs

3. Aug 2021 at 17:45 | Compiled by Spectator staff