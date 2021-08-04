Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

There are still things within our control

We can spend a few minutes less each day on our phones and a few more brushing our teeth.

During the COVID pandemic, everybody had to change their behavior in one way or another. Children missed school. More workers operated from home offices and many of us spent entirely too much time streaming bad television. But the changes didn’t affect everyone equally, as young people, women and the less educated look to have been disproportionately harmed.

The US Department of Labor regularly analyses how people spend their time each day. Last year, during the worst months of the pandemic, they stopped collecting data before starting again in May. The New York Times recently compared how Americans spent their time from May to December in 2019 and 2020. While the data only applies to Americans, the patterns will look familiar pretty much everywhere.

4. Aug 2021 at 9:56  | Benjamin Cunningham

