Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
2. Feb 2022 at 12:00  I Premium content

Royal care on the island of peace

There are a number of hotels, spa houses, sports fields, a golf course and a thermal water park on the island.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Thermia Palace Courtesy of Spa Piešťany Thermia Palace Courtesy of Spa Piešťany (Source: Courtesy of Spectacular Slovakia)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

Spa Piešťany is notable for its gypsum-sulphuric thermal water and curative sulphur mud. It focuses on treating locomotive organs and neurological diseases.

Most of the spa facilities are situated on the 60-hectare Spa Island in the eastern part of town.

At the beginning of the 19th century, the first stone spa houses in classicist style were built, together with a spa park. The buildings were later rebuilt and are now known as Napoleon’s Spa.

The 19th century was also characteristic for development of the spa treatment, led by doctor Franz Ernest Scherer, the tenant of the spa and founder of the Military Spa Institute.

Between 1889 and 1940 the family of Alexander Winter rented the spa.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Petra Vlhová crosses the finish of the giant slalom at the Women's World Cup in Kronplatz, Italy, on January 25, 2022.

Skier Vlhová has three attempts to win the ultimate prize, an Olympic medal

Four years ago in South Korea, Petra Vlhová was one of the favourites, but she failed. Since then, she has become more experienced.


3 h
Used cars made up a 44.6 percent of all the passenger cars registered in Slovakia in 2021.

Slovakia's used car policy turning the country into Europe's scrapyard

The average age of cars in Slovakia keeps increasing.


18 h
Illustrative stock photo

Problems caused by Omicron cease; more regular flights take off from Bratislava airport

Flight operators suspended some flights due to problems caused by Omicron.


21 h
The airport in Bratislava reopened.

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19

Check out which border crossings are open, and how bus, train and air transport works.


21 h

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad