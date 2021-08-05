Items in shopping cart: View
Hundreds of crayfish and fish dead due to extremely low Danube water level

The case already under investigation through environmental inspections.

(Source: Marek Kovačovič)

Hundreds of spiny-cheek crayfish, brought from North America to Slovakia, were found dead during the weekend near the borough of Čunovo.

The reason was the low level of the Danube during the weekend, which led to the crayfish either overheating or suffocating.

“The drop in the water level was small, but enough for the crayfish to reach the sludge, where they probably suffocated,” zoologist Ján Kaľavský from the State Nature Protection told the Sme daily.

Apart from the crayfish, also several fish species and Viviparus acerosus (a freshwater snail) were found dead.

A generation dead

The water level the past weekend was so low that it was possible to walk on the riverbed at several places, Sme wrote. Several passers-by spotted the dead animals as well.

5. Aug 2021 at 11:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

