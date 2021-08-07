Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Fulbright is a life-changing experience, say participants

One of the largest international educational exchange programmes in the world marks 75 years.

(Source: Courtesy of Fulbright Slovakia)

Nobel Prize and Pulitzer Prize laureates, scientists, diplomats, politicians and important personalities are among the graduates of the Fulbright Program, one of the largest international educational exchange programmes in the world.

Operating in partnership with the United States and more than 160 countries around the world, the programme celebrates 75 years since its launch, increasing mutual understanding between citizens of the USA and other countries.

“The Fulbright scholarship is one of the best known and most prestigious awards for scientific and academic work an academic can receive,” said Michal Vašečka, sociologist and programme director of the Bratislava Policy Institute, who chaired the Board of the J.W. Fulbright Commission in Slovakia between 2010-2017.

Fulbright Program remains with people long after they return home Read more 

Vašečka is also one of the 362 Slovaks who were offered a chance to study and do research in the USA in the 27 years since Slovakia joined the club. The list of Slovak Fulbrighters, as the graduates from the programme are called, include personalities in the field of politics, diplomacy, medicine, law, culture and economics, who share the acquired knowledge and experience in their personal and professional lives.

Life-changing experience

Among them is sociologist and former prime minister Iveta Radičová, Slovak Ambassador to the UN in New York Michal Mlynár, Bratislava Regional Governor Juraj Droba, and Bratislava Mayor Matúš Vallo.

Sociologist Vašečka attended the Fulbright Visiting Scholar Program in 2008-09, spending his stay at Georgetown University in Washington, DC. In 2019, he took part in the Fulbright Scholar-in-Residence Program, teaching sociology at Lac Courte Oreilles Ojibwe College in Wisconsin.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

7. Aug 2021 at 8:30  | Radka Minarechová

Top stories

News digest: First Slovak hydrogen bus originates from eastern Slovakia

Race walker Matej Tóth did not repeat his Olympic success in Sapporo.


20 h
Matej Tóth winning Olympic gold in 2016.

A fortune teller predicted bad luck for him. Here is the big story of Olympic champion Matej Tóth

The Tokyo Olympic race was the last one for the Slovak race walker.


6. aug
Prϋger-Wallner garden is combination of wild and maintained greenery.

Forgotten Bratislava garden restored to reveal unique habitat and rich history

City plans to continue works as Prϋger-Wallner garden opened daily.


5. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)