Newly-opened lookout tower one of the tallest in Slovakia

Tower outside Brezno offers views of the Lower Tatras and the Horehronie region.

Visitors to the newly opened lookout tower outside Brezno enjoy the views of hills surrounding the town. (Source: The town of Brezno)

Font size: A - | A +

Several peaks surrounding the town of Brezno, central Slovakia, provide tourists with spectacular views of local nature. A recently opened lookout tower outside the town grants them a similar experience.

The 40-metre attraction stands on Horné Lazy Hill in the locality of Banisko, and its construction began in December 2018. Today, the tower offers panoramic views of national parks, Brezno, and the Horehronie region.

“We are very happy that one of the tallest towers in Slovakia stands just above our town,” Brezno mayor Tomáš Abel told the MY Bystrica regional newspaper.

In fact, the tower is said to be the second tallest in the country right after a new lookout tower of over 50 metres was constructed in Štrbské Pleso in the High Tatras.

All-year Brezno tower

To make hiking more interesting, the town created a new educational 700-metre trail, explaining to visitors what animals and plants live and grow around Horné Lazy, the TASR newswire reported.

The trail has five stops with rest areas, and children can even look forward to wooden animal sculptures. It starts in Banisko, and nature lovers will reach the top of Horné Lazy Hill in about an hour.

The tower is said to be accessible all year round. While in the summer tourists can hike or cycle to the area, the trails leading to the hilltop should transform into cross-country skiing ones in winter.

Moreover, the new attraction is lit at night and can be seen from several directions.

Water dam is the next plan

The construction of the new landmark cost more than €500,000. The town invested most of the money, and the Banská Bystrica Self-Governing Region (BBSK) contributed a sum of €52,500 to the project.

“The Horehronie region was one of the poorest regions in the past,” said BBSK chair Ondrej Lunter. “It lives on tourism today. We are happy to support projects that contribute to making the region more attractive.”

The town is also planning to build a water dam in the area of Banisko.

The map shows how to reach the new Brezno lookout tower. (Source: Facebook/Brezno - oficiálna stránka mesta)

Spectacular Slovakia travel guides

17. Aug 2021 at 17:56 | Compiled by Spectator staff