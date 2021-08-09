Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Premises will decide on entry conditions. New Covid alert system proposed

The changes still need to be approved by the cabinet.

The owners of premises should decide on entrance conditions for customers.The owners of premises should decide on entrance conditions for customers. (Source: SME)

Bratislava would probably not have to impose the strictest measures even if the number of people infected by the novel coronavirus starts increasing. The reason is that more than 70 percent of the city's inhabitants aged 50+ are vaccinated.

This stems from the draft of new Covid automat alert system. If it comes into force, Bratislavans will not be banned from travelling between districts and the city would be able to organise mass events, though with fewer participants.

The changes to the Covid automat were drafted by experts from a group of epidemiologists. It reflects knowledge of the Delta variant, which is 60 percent more infectious than the Alpha variant, and already prevails in Slovakia. The Sme daily has seen the document.

One of the most important changes is that premises will decide on which customers prefer – whether they will allow only the vaccinated people to enter or they will allow customers to carry a negative Covid test result and those who recovered from the disease; or customers will not be asked to be vaccinated or have a test.

The third wave may not have concerned the vaccinated - but it will Read more 

The fewer restrictions on entry, the fewer the amount of people allowed inside.

The Health Ministry has already received the draft Covid automat. Its final version should be approved by the cabinet, which can hold an online meeting on Monday.

More than 65 percent as decisive factor

9. Aug 2021 at 12:09  | Daniela Hajčáková

