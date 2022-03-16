Beckov Castle: A symbol of luxury and strength

The ruins are a national cultural monument and have undergone several renovations.

The impressive ruins of Beckov Castle are on the 50-metre hill above the village of the same name. They are visible from afar and are among the most spectacular in the whole country.

The first written mention of the castle, built at a strategic crossing point of the Váh River and on a major trade route, comes from 1208 under the name Castrum Blundix.

However, its history dates to Great Moravian era. The stone castle built in the middle of the 13th century served for the protection of north-western borders of the Hungarian Kingdom and it proved its excellent defence abilities when it remained unconquered by the Tartars after they invaded the country in 1241.

The castle later fell into the hands of Hungarian oligarch Máté Csák, who further improved its fortification.

At the end of the 14th century Hungarian King Sigismund of Luxembourg gave the castle to the Polish knight Stibor, who rebuilt it into a comfortable aristocratic seat. During this era a gothic chapel and water cistern were built.

The next owner, the Bánffy family, rebuilt the castle into a luxurious Renaissance fortification. After a fire in 1729 the castle was destroyed.

Still, because of their architectural value the ruins are a national cultural monument and have undergone several renovations. The latest took place between 2010 and 2012. Part of that work included the creation of a museum and amphitheatre.

There is also a café located in the upper part of the castle.

