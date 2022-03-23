Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
23. Mar 2022 at 12:00  I Premium content

How Bojnice Castle became a fairy-tale place

Bojnice Castle’s Golden Hall is arguably the most famous room in the complex.

Compiled by Spectator staff
Compiled by Spectator staff
Bojnice CastleBojnice Castle (Source: Jana Liptáková)

This article was prepared for an edition of the Spectacular Slovakia travel guideand was published in the travel guide Slovakia.

A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.A helping hand in the heart of Europe offers for you Slovakia travel guide.

Bojnice Castle is located in the heart of the town of Bojnice, surrounded by numerous buildings and shops below.

Where most other castles found across Slovakia sit atop hills a walk away from the town below, Bojnice developed its town around its castle, and its enormous figure is visible from the streets nearby. A fairy-tale castle with peach-coloured outer walls and impressive neo-gothic turrets, Bojnice Castle is a gem in the Upper Nitra region.

Nearly 1,000 years old, the castle’s first written mention was in 1113, when a wooden castle stood in its place. Over the years, the castle was rebuilt with stone, and throughout the centuries has remained in the hands of royalty.

SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement
SkryťRemove ad
Article continues after video advertisement

The castle’s best-known owner was the Pálffy family, who took over the castle in 1637. Renowned throughout Slovakia for their illustrious upkeep of castles, the Pálffy legacy features gothic, Renaissance and baroque hallmarks, and they owned the castle for 300 years. The castle’s current appearance is the work of Count János Pálffy, whose 21-year reconstruction was inspired by a mixture of the gothic architecture from southern and central French chateaus and early Renaissance Italy.

Bojnice Castle

Zámok a okolie 1, Bojnice

www.bojnicecastle.sk

The rich mahogany beams which make up the ceilings of the castle are a common feature, and their impressive façade adds a darker twist to the castle’s great halls. A keen collector of art, Pálffy adorned the many halls and chambers of the castle with numerous portraits and artefacts, ranging from numberless portraits of Hungarian kings and queens painted directly onto the walls in the blue room, to an Oriental room whose vase collection could outshine even the most ardent of ceramic collectors.

SkryťRemove ad

The Oriental room, used originally as a workroom, was adapted by Pálffy using old Turkish panelling to line the walls, colourfully painted with Arabic calligraphy across each panel top.

Bojnice CastleBojnice Castle (Source: Jana Liptáková)

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Parliament approves new legislation for further helping Ukrainian refugees

Refugees also do not have to pay municipal taxes and can open a bank account without the usual documents.


2 h
Foreigners' Police in Bratislava

Foreigners' Police gradually open to all foreigners again

Agenda that can be addressed at the departments is limited, police promises they will expand it.


21 h
The Eduard Heger cabinet

Government lags behind in fulfilling anti-corruption promises

One plus is that the police launched investigations of corruption among prominent figures.


22. mar
Kyiv student Viktoriia Mamoilyk, 20, had enjoyed her university life before Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The student who refused to wait for a bomb to kill her

There are only two questions that the Ukrainians keep asking today, says Viktoriia Mamoilyk, a student who fled the war.


22. mar

Services and publications

Travel guides Bratislava College Online directory Investment guide e-Shop Rankings Career guide Subscription Monitoring Newsletter Travel podcast
Skryť Close ad