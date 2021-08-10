Labour market situation improves, 18,000 job ads were published in July

When compared with 2020, the number increased by 12 percent.

The labour market situation has improved since the beginning of the year. While there were 12,000 vacancies in January on the job website Internet Guide of the Labour Market (ISTP.sk), in July there were 18,000 job ads, which is a growth of 50 percent.

Since the beginning of 2021, ISTP.sk has advertised 120,000 vacancies in Slovakia. The number of work opportunities increased by 12 percent compared to 2020.

In the last week of July, the number of new job positions exceeded 5,200 offers, which is the second-best result in this year after the second week of June. In July, 15 percent more offers were advertised compared to last year.

The field of mechanical engineering, which includes the production of motor vehicles, has the most vacancies. In the last month, about 3,600 new work positions were offered in this field, which is 20 percent of all new offers. There are also many vacancies in the construction and technical fields, as well as in manual labour, according to the website.

Job offers for operators in mechanical engineering predominate, along with truck and lorry drivers.

Regional view

Most job offers came from the Bratislava Region in July (3,400 vacancies) but it is a 17-percent drop compared to June. From a regional point of view, the largest number of job offers are in Bratislava, Nitra and Dunajská Streda.

Employers usually require a secondary school education (apprenticeship certificate); this level of education was required in 49 percent of the job ads.

A secondary school education finished with a leaving exam (maturita) is required in 33 percent of job ads and a university degree is required in every third job ad (31 percent). In every fourth job ad, a type B driving license is required.

The website claims, based on the basic salary information published in job ads, that employees that find a job in the IT and telecommunication field earn the most (€1,645 on average), followed by science and research (€1,363) and healthcare (€1,291).

10. Aug 2021 at 11:11 | Compiled by Spectator staff