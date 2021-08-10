2021 sees a rapid increase in heart failure due to Covid

About 100,000 people in Slovakia have been diagnosed with it.

Font size: A - | A +

In the last six months, the largest number of patients have been diagnosed with heart failure.

Experts claim this is due to several reasons, one of them being the coronavirus.

The health insurance companies reported that in the first six months of 2021, more people received this diagnosis than in all of 2018.

“The situation is alarming. More and more people are being treated for heart failure every year,” the spokesperson of the state-run Všeobecná Zdravotná insurer Matej Neumann told the Sme daily.

10. Aug 2021 at 11:36 | Ján Krempaský