Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Convicted controversial businessman Kočner facing trial again, for sending instructions from prison

Several witnesses, including ex-journalist turned spy Peter Tóth, testified on the first day, talking about Kočner's activities from prison.

Marian Kočner, who has been sentenced to 19 years for forging promissory notes and still faces charges in the case of the murder of journalist Ján Kuciak and Martina Kušnírová, was escorted to the courtroom on August 10 again.

This time, he stands trial for allegedly sending secret instructions from prison.

Kočner was arrested in June 2018 and several months later the police took hold of 20 pieces of paper, which Kočner allegedly used to instruct other people on how to proceed in his other cases. These secret instructions were handed to the police by Kočner’s former friend, ex-journalist turned spy Peter Tóth, in the autumn of 2018, the Sme daily reported.

Kočner is now charged with trying to persuade Roman Osuský, former member of the Slovak Information Service (SIS) intelligence agency, to testify in Kočner’s favour in the case of the forged promissory notes for private broadcaster TV Markíza. Osuský was allegedly instructed to say that the promissory notes were authentic.

The case wrapped up in early 2021, with the Supreme Court finding Kočner guilty and sentencing him to 19 years in prison.

Controversial businessman Kočner influences investigation of his case from custody Read more 

Kočner allegedly wanted to create a fake SIS record as well, proving the existence of the promissory notes. This is why the crime was reclassified from obstructing justice to perjury.

Kočner has denied all guilt and said that he did not incite witnesses from SIS to false statements. He allegedly wanted to know about any potential mention of the promissory notes in their records.

At the beginning of the trial, both Kočner and the prosecutor refused a plea bargain, the Denník N daily reported.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Marian Kočner

Read more articles by the topic

10. Aug 2021 at 17:50  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Cabinet approved changes to the Covid warning system

There will be only five tiers, and the system will take vaccination rate into account.


23m

News digest: Convicted mobster Kočner is tried again, this time for trying to influence witnesses

Rapid tests in hospitals to cost €5. Slovak firefighters arrive in Greece. Half a million people apply to vaccination lottery.


2 h
Illustrative stock photo

2021 sees a rapid increase in heart failure due to Covid

About 100,000 people in Slovakia have been diagnosed with it.


8 h
75 Slovak firefighters and 30 vehicles will help Greece fight fires.

Slovak firefighters will help fight fires in Greece

Greece appreciates the gesture, calling it an expression of solidarity.


9. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)