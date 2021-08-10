Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Transitional period for teenagers is over. Their vaccination status will now decide on quarantine

About one fifth in this age group has been vaccinated.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

The exemption from self-isolation for teenagers crossing the Slovak border is over.

Our paywall policy

The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

Until August 9, children aged 12-18 followed the same rules as their parents when coming to Slovakia. This means that if their parents were vaccinated, they were not asked to self-isolate, but if the parents were not vaccinated, the children had to self-isolate with them.

The exemption was introduced by the Public Health Authority (ÚVZ), to give those aged 12-18 time to get vaccinated against Covid. Slovakia allows the vaccination of this age group, using the vaccine by Pfizer/BioNTech.

Yet, only 19 percent of minors aged 12-17 years have been inoculated so far, as Education Minister Branislav Gröhling (SaS) has said.

Application of adult rules

How to travel to and from Slovakia during COVID-19 Read more 

The end of the transitional period means that from August 10, children aged 12-18 are treated as adults.

This means that if they have been fully vaccinated, children in this age group do not have to self-isolate after coming to Slovakia from abroad.

If they have not been fully vaccinated (applies to those who received the first dose of a two-dose vaccine as well as the unvaccinated), this age group needs to self-isolate for 14 days, even if both parents are fully vaccinated. They can take a PCR test no sooner than on the 5th day after their arrival and end self-isolation after receiving a negative test result.

Everybody coming to Slovakia, whether vaccinated or not, are obliged to fill in the eHranica online form.

Read more about the coronavirus developments in Slovakia

More of topic: Coronavirus

Read more articles by the topic

10. Aug 2021 at 17:54  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

Cabinet approved changes to the Covid warning system

There will be only five tiers, and the system will take vaccination rate into account.


24m

News digest: Convicted mobster Kočner is tried again, this time for trying to influence witnesses

Rapid tests in hospitals to cost €5. Slovak firefighters arrive in Greece. Half a million people apply to vaccination lottery.


2 h
Illustrative stock photo

2021 sees a rapid increase in heart failure due to Covid

About 100,000 people in Slovakia have been diagnosed with it.


8 h
75 Slovak firefighters and 30 vehicles will help Greece fight fires.

Slovak firefighters will help fight fires in Greece

Greece appreciates the gesture, calling it an expression of solidarity.


9. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)