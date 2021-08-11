Slovakia grew the most among its fellow EU members – in beer production

In 2020, over 203 million litres of alcoholic beer were produced in Slovakia.

Slovakia recorded the largest growth among EU member states in beer production from 2019 to 2020.

The Eurostat statistics office reported that while Germany remains the top beer producer in the EU, Slovakia posted the highest year-on-year increase in the production of beer containing alcohol, reaching a total of 203 litres of beer produced. This represents a 25-percent increase. Slovakia was followed by Greece, Lithuania and France with a 3-percent increase in beer production each.

The published data indicates that in 2020, almost 32 billion litres of alcoholic beer were produced in the EU. On top of that, member states also produced 1.4 billion litres of beer which had an alcohol content ranging from 0.5 to 0 percent.

Thus, overall EU beer production in 2020 rested at 74 litres per capita.

In a year-on-year comparison with 2019, the overall production of alcoholic beer decreased by 8 percent in 2020 for the EU due to the pandemic, while the production of non-alcoholic beer remained stable.

Among member states, the largest producer of alcoholic beer was Germany, producing 7.5 billion litres or 24 percent of all the beer produced by the EU in 2020.

Trailing behind Germany was Poland, producing 3.8 billion litres (12 percent of all beer produced in the EU), Spain (3.3 billion or 10 percent) the Netherlands (2.5 billion or 8 percent), France (2.1 billion or 7 percent), Czechia (1.8 billion or 6 percent) and Romania (1.7 billion or 5 percent).

