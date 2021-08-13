Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections
TODAY IN SLOVAKIA

News digest: Bratislava marks glorious coronation history

Eastern Slovakia sees stork baby boom.

(Source: SME.sk / Hej,ty)

Good evening. Catch up on the main news of the day in less than five minutes with the Friday, August 13 edition of Today in Slovakia . We wish you a pleasant read.

For weekend tips and reads, check out our Spectacular Slovakia roundup. This week, Peter Dlhopolec writes about the importance of scything, and Slovakia's Sarah Bernhardt. He also has some animal news and all the latest travel tips.

The coronation parade The coronation parade (Source: Courtesy of Bratislava Tourist Board)

This weekend Bratislava will mark its history as the coronation city of the Hungarian Kingdom. Ten Hungarian kings, one Hungarian queen, and seven royal consorts were crowned in the city between 1563 and 1830.

The Bratislava Coronation Days run from August 13-15, and include a coronation parade, a jousting tournament, a concert in St Martin’s Cathedral, and free tours held in Slovak, German, English, and Hungarian.

Picture of the day

One of the winning designs for a bridge over the Danube's branch in Petržalka, Bratislava. One of the winning designs for a bridge over the Danube's branch in Petržalka, Bratislava. (Source: Courtesy of MIB)

Four bridges for pedestrians and cyclists are to connect the banks of the Chorvátske Rameno branch of the Danube in Bratislava’s Petržalka district.

Feature story for today

The first white stork nested in the village of Zemplínske Hradište in eastern Slovakia. There are about 20 nests in the village. The first white stork nested in the village of Zemplínske Hradište in eastern Slovakia. There are about 20 nests in the village. (Source: TASR)

Northeastern Slovakia, from Bardejov through Stropkov up to Humenné, has seen a stork baby boom in 2021. The Snina district saw more young storks this year than it has in the last 18 years. The main reason was stork-friendly, springtime weather.

“The eastern regions of Slovakia, around Bardejov, Stropkov, Medzilaborce, Humenne and Svidnik, saw a greater number of young storks as food is abundant there,” stork expert Miroslav Fulín explained. There are more pastures and meadows there than other regions of Slovakia, particularly the south. Pastures and meadows are home to some of storks’ favourite foods, including grasshoppers, voles, snakes, and lizards.

If you like what we are doing and want to support good journalism, buy our online subscription. Thank you.

Coronavirus and vaccination news:

  • On Thursday evening cabinetapproved a four-trier traffic light system for cultural events based on the new general Covid automat. It will come into effect as of Monday, August 16.
  • Fifty-nine people were newly diagnosed with Covid-19 out of a total 6,098 PCR tests performed on August 12. The number of people in hospital with Covid-19 has dropped to 51. The vaccination rate is 41.92 percent, with 2,309,623 people having received at least a first dose of a vaccine. More stats on Covid-19 in Slovakiahere.
  • The state-owned company Slovensko IT has developedan app for shops to verify people’s Covid passes as part of the Green Pass project. It is currently being tested and its launch is subject to Health Ministry approval. It is not known when the app will be available for shops to use.
  • Schools willget emergency stocks of Covid-19 tests and personal protective equipment, the cabinet decided on Thursday evening.

In other news:

  • The registration for public events duringthe Pope’s visit to Slovakia from Sept 12-15 was launched on Friday, August 13. People can register at navstevapapeza.sk for events at four venues: Luník XI and stadiums in Košice, Prešov, and Šaštín-Stráže.
  • Year-on-yearinflation rose to 3.3 percent in July, the highest level since December 2012, the Statistics Office announced. The rise in prices is not over yet, according to analysts who expect a further acceleration in inflation in the near future.
  • While the sale ofburčiak - slightly fermented wine juice - is allowed in Slovakia as of August 15, winegrowers and winemakers are warning people to be on the lookout for sales of false burčiak as they say grapes in Slovak vineyards are not ripe enough yet for the drink.

Do not miss onSpectator.sk today:

No plan, no leader. Slovakia politically unprepared to face climate change Read more  Blog: Epic hikes in the High Tatras Read more  Slovakia grew the most among its fellow EU members – in beer production Read more  Slovak actress who gained fame abroad is unrecognised at home Read more 

If you have suggestions on how this news overview can be improved, you can reach us at editorial@spectator.sk.

More of topic: Today in Slovakia

Read more articles by the topic

13. Aug 2021 at 15:35  | Jana Liptáková

Top stories

Pictured is the Sharp Tower above the Lower Wahlenberg Lake in the Furkotská dolina valley in the High Tatras.

Without scythe enthusiasts, Slovakia's globally unique meadows would vanish

The latest news in Slovak culture and travel rounded up in one place.


9 h
Ancient Gerulata Museum in Rusovce

Roman military camp in Bratislava makes UNESCO list

Gerulata site dating back to 1st century becomes capital’s first World Heritage Site.


1 h
The Jewish actress Mária Bárkány often returned to her hometown of Košice.

Slovak actress who gained fame abroad is unrecognised at home

Actress Mária Bárkány was born into a Jewish family in Košice. Her father wanted her to be an accountant. Her plans changed in Vienna.


11. aug
Tourists walk to a mountain hut by the Green Mountain Lake (Zelené pleso) in Belianske Tatry.

Blog: Epic hikes in the High Tatras

Memorable and adventurous trails in the Slovak mountains.


11. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)