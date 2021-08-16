Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia will be hit by storms

The warnings of storms will be in place until tomorrow morning.

Illustrative stock photoIllustrative stock photo (Source: TASR)

Several weather warnings have been issued for the coming hours. The extremely high temperatures in the southern districts will be replaced by storms that can occur in all parts of the country.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued the first-level warning for the south of the country, with temperatures rising to 33-34 degrees Celsius. The warning is in place between 13:00 and 18:00.

At the same time, the entire country should prepare for storms. The first-level warning is in place between 12:00 and 1:00 of August 17. In some districts of the Banská Bystrica Region, Košice Region, Prešov Region and Žilina Region, the warning remains in place until 6:00.

Weather warnings for August 16 and 17, 2021. Weather warnings for August 16 and 17, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

16. Aug 2021 at 12:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

An artist by coincidence. Sculptor depicts Roma life

Miloš Rác wants to bust stereotypes about Roma artists.


15. aug
Smoke rises next to the US Embassy in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Sunday, August 15, 2021. Taliban fighters entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital on Sunday, further tightening their grip on the country as panicked workers fled government offices and helicopters landed at the embassy.

Slovakia ready to grant asylum to 10 Afghan citizens

Moreover, a special plane will be dispatched to evacuate Slovaks from Afghanistan.


32m
A restaurant providing takeaways in Nitra.

How will shopping, eating out or going to church look in the third wave? (Q&A)

The new Covid automat warning system will apply as of next Monday. Here are some basics you need to know.


11. aug
Illustrative stock photo

No more across-the-board measures. Cabinet approves new Covid warning system

The system takes district vaccination rate into account. Becomes effective on August 16.


10. aug
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)