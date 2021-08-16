Slovakia will be hit by storms

The warnings of storms will be in place until tomorrow morning.

Several weather warnings have been issued for the coming hours. The extremely high temperatures in the southern districts will be replaced by storms that can occur in all parts of the country.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued the first-level warning for the south of the country, with temperatures rising to 33-34 degrees Celsius. The warning is in place between 13:00 and 18:00.

At the same time, the entire country should prepare for storms. The first-level warning is in place between 12:00 and 1:00 of August 17. In some districts of the Banská Bystrica Region, Košice Region, Prešov Region and Žilina Region, the warning remains in place until 6:00.

Weather warnings for August 16 and 17, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

16. Aug 2021 at 12:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff