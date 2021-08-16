Two new destinations will be added to the Košice airport offer

They will be operated by Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair.

The airport in Košice will expand its offer of flights by two more destinations.

The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair plans to establish flights to Dublin and Vienna at the turn of October and November 2021, the TASR newswire reported.

The first flight from Košice to Dublin is scheduled for October 31. They will be dispatched twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays, with the flight lasting three hours.

The first plane to Vienna is planned to leave Košice on November 1. The hour-long flight is planned to take off twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays.

Where else to fly from Košice?

Currently, Ryanair operates regular flights from Košice to Prague, Liverpool and London-Stansted. The connection between Košice and Vienna is secured by Austrian Airlines.

The Hungarian low-cost carrier Wizz Air operates flights to London-Luton and Doncaster Sheffield, while Air Explore dispatches flights to Zadar.

Holidaymakers can use charter flights to Antalya (Turkey), Burgas (Bulgaria), Heraklion and Rhodes (Greece), Larnaca (Cyprus) and Olbia (Sardinia).

All airline companies require passengers to wear FFP2 respirators during the whole flight, disinfect their hands and social distance. Flyers are recommended to check the conditions at respective websites of airline companies and the website of the Košice airport.

16. Aug 2021 at 12:43 | Compiled by Spectator staff