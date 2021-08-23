Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

AstraZeneca country director: We can now see which countries made the right decisions

There is always the issue in health care that all knowledge and findings are not implemented in real life how they should be.

Kuuno Vaher, the AstraZeneca's Cluster Country Director for Central Europe.Kuuno Vaher, the AstraZeneca's Cluster Country Director for Central Europe. (Source: Courtesy of AstraZeneca)

Igor Matovič, then still as prime minister, questioned the safety of the Vaxzevria Covid-19 vaccine back in February. Around the same time, the vaccine manufacturer AstraZeneca faced problems with deliveries to the European Union. Later in spring, Slovakia briefly suspended the use of the vaccine in the Covid vaccination rollout, following the death of a 47-year-old woman.

AstraZeneca's Cluster Country Director for Central Europe, Kuuno Vaher, describes in an interview with The Slovak Spectator how the company sees these cases and how the development of the next Covid-19 vaccine is progressing.

The Slovak Spectator (TSS): Are you vaccinated?

Kuuno Vaher (KV): Yes I'm vaccinated with Vaxzevria and all my colleagues are vaccinated, though AstraZeneca did not organise the vaccination of its employees. Our companies are producing vaccines, giving them to governments, and they organise vaccination. Our employees had to wait for their turn like everybody else and received the different vaccines which were available.

23. Aug 2021 at 15:03  | Roman Cuprik

