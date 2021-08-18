One third of Covid cases detected in July were imported from abroad

Most Covid-positive cases were detected in the 15-24 age group.

Several factors monitored by the hygienists are alarming. In the past three weeks, the number of people infected with Covid-19 increased slightly in the past three weeks, while the reproduction number grew as well.

This stems from a recent report compiled by Mária Avdičová, epidemiologist from the Regional Public Health Authority in Banská Bystrica. The upcoming months will be decisive, she added.

In the report, Avdičová analysed Covid-positive samples from July.

Of 1,234 positive cases detected last month, almost one third (30 percent) was imported from abroad. Compared to June, when hygienists found 3,201 positive cases, it is a drop by 65 percent.

Most cases were found in the age groups of 15-19 and 20-24, with about 160 detected in each. The share of positive cases in a risky age group 65+ was low, with only 12 cases uncovered.

Most cases were detected in the Bratislava Region (320 cases) and the Košice Region (224 cases).

Imported cases

Out of 1,234 positive cases, 30 percent (or 368) were imported from abroad. Most Covid-positive people came from Spain (73 cases, 21 were the Delta variant), Croatia (68 cases, five were the Delta variant), the UK (34 cases, 14 were the Delta variant), the Czech Republic (31 cases, nine were the Delta variant), Cyprus (12 cases, seven were the Delta variant), and Greece (nine cases, one was the Delta variant).

Covid was imported from altogether 23 countries.

In July, 197 cases of the Delta variant were confirmed. Of them, 126 were imported, 20 were the contacts of the imported cases, and the rest did not travel abroad or meet with somebody who came from abroad.

As many as 27 percent of positive cases were asymptomatic, while in 57.5 percent, people suffered from sore throat, runny nose or cough. Another 9.7 percent had febrile symptoms (fever, shivering), while other symptoms of Covid-19 were present in less than 3 percent.

From the overall 1,234 positive cases detected in July, 170 people were fully vaccinated. This is a very good share with the Delta variant in the air, Avdičová commented.

18. Aug 2021 at 11:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff