Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

The Taliban hates educated women, says Afghan-Slovak filmmaker rescued from Kabul

She first came to Slovakia as a refugee aged 17, now Sahraa Karimi describes her escape from Afghanistan.

Sahraa KarimiSahraa Karimi (Source: Sme - Jozef Jakubco)

I had thousands of books at home, but I was only able to take a few with me, Afghan-Slovak film director SAHRAA KARIMI said about her abrupt departure from Kabul earlier this week. She left her homeland when the Taliban entered the capital.

In an interview with the Sme daily, Karimi described her escape and explains why young Afghans feel betrayed after the withdrawal of American troops.

I'm afraid of returning home, but I want guarantees that nothing will happen to me, says Karimi, the first woman to head the Afghan Film organisation and a member of the Slovak Film and Television Academy.

What were the last weeks in Kabul like for you?

Confused and chaotic. First, we started receiving information that the Taliban was gaining control over big cities in the provinces.

We saw that people started protesting against them, so we took to the streets in Kabul, too. We thought that there would be fighting against the militants, that people would stand up for the government. But then the news came that the army leaders were making deals with the Taliban and that they surrendered without a fight.

What did you think of that?

I didn't understand that the very cities that recently saw demonstrations against the Taliban came under control of the movement just a few days later. I was shocked. On Saturday, we heard that the Taliban was controlling Kandahar, Herat, Mazar-i-Shafit and that they were coming closer to Kabul. I couldn't believe that.

On Sunday morning I went to the bank to withdraw some money. There were thousands of people there. I waited for about two hours, then we heard the first shots.

They told us that the Taliban had entered the city and we needed to leave, otherwise they would kill us; that I was not able to withdraw my money anymore. They showed me a secret exit, I left and I started running.

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

18. Aug 2021 at 16:29  | Matúš Krčmárik

Top stories

Illustrative stock photo

Back to school: Masks still mandatory, testing at home

Education minister pointed out districts where classrooms are likely to deal with infected children soon.


6 h
Car production remained the main driving force of the Slovak economy in Q2 2021.

Economic growth broke record in Q2, yet still fell behind expectations

Low comparison base was behind record economic growth as well as growth of other indicators.


24 h
Massive storms affected the whole of the Southern Moravia region, in the south-east of the Czech Republic. The area along the border with Slovakia was the hardest hit.

The truth about climate change

In the face of a global pandemic over the past 18 months, individual countries largely responded with their own sets of rules.


17. aug

News digest: Schools should not be closed across the board

Schoolchildren won't need a negative test result. Lottery for vaccinated people reveals problems. GDP growth fell behind expectations.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)