Single-dose vaccine without registration. Where to get a jab this upcoming weekend?

Walk-in vaccination will be available in 12 towns around Slovakia.

Font size: A - | A +

The single-dose vaccine Janssen by Johnson & Johnson will be available without previous registration this upcoming weekend based on a schedule prepared by the Health Ministry.

Our paywall policy The Slovak Spectator has decided to make all the articles on the special measures, statistics and basic information about the coronavirus available to everyone. If you appreciate our work and would like to support good journalism, please buy our subscription. We believe this is an issue where accurate and fact-based information is important for people to cope.

The ministry also stressed that people who will be vaccinated this upcoming weekend with the single-dose vaccine will still be considered to be fully vaccinated in time for Pope Francis' visit to Slovakia. Only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to meet the Pope. The condition applies to people older than 12.

The last date to be vaccinated with a single-dose shot to be considered fully vaccinated in time for the Pope’s visit is Sunday, August 22.

The Education Ministry has meanwhile called on people, particularly those working in schools, to get vaccinated before the start of the school year, which begins in Slovakia on September 2. Vaccinated people, for example, are exempted from quarantine when they encounter a coronavirus positive person but have no symptoms.

During the weekend, starting on Friday, vaccines will be available without previous registration in 12 towns across Slovakia.

The Janssen vaccine is meant for people older than 18.

Walk-in vaccination will be available to anyone based on an ID and health insurance card. Foreigners can use their residence card or other confirmation of residence for identification.

Region Town Vaccination centre Aug 20 Aug 21 Aug 22 Epidemiologic outpatient's department, Sasinkova 7:30-14:45 Žilina Žilina Hlinkovo square 11:00-18:00 Prešov Prešov Prešov - Sekčov, OC Eperia, Arm.gen.Svobodu 25 10:00-18:00 Poprad Poprad, Max Poprad, Dlhé hony 4588/1 10:00-18:00 Košice Košice VKOC Košice - SOŠ informačných technológií 13:00-17:00 Michalovce OC Zemplín Michalovce at car park - vaccination bus 10:00-18:00 Spišská Nová Ves OC Madaras Spišská Nová Ves - indoors 10:00-18:00 10:00-18:00 Gelnica Tesco Gelnica at car park - vaccination bus 9:00-18:00 Košice Crow Arena Košice at car park - vaccination bus 9:00-15:00 Banská Bystrica Banská Bystrica FNsP Banská Bystrica 8:00-12:00 Bratislava Bratislava Poliklinika Mlynská Dolina 8:00-15:00 Trnava Senica Tesco SE Sotinská 1586/35, 905 01 Senica 10:00-17:00 Dunajská Streda Tesco DS Hlavná 75, 929 01 Dunajská Streda 10:00-17:00 Trnava Tesco, Veterná 10:00-17:00

18. Aug 2021 at 17:03 | Compiled by Spectator staff