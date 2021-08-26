Can you guess the animal? Bojnice zoo has a new game

The bilingual game was inspired by the popular pastime of geocaching.

“This animal became first known in Europe, probably during the Roman matches at the Colosseum…” reads a clue on the website of the National Zoo Bojnice.

To make a visit to the zoo more engaging particularly for children, the zoo launched a year-around activity called zoocaching, inspired by the popular pastime of geocaching last spring. Nevertheless, the educational and fun game has only taken off this summer.

“By playing zoocaching, you will see almost the whole of the zoo while learning more about animals,” said the zoo spokesperson Pavel Procner.

Do not stress out if you cannot guess the animal based on part of the hint above right away. You may still find a remaining part of the clue at the bottom of this story.

Five clues, one box

It was zoo educator Zuzana Slošiarová who came up with this new activity at the menagerie.

There are five clues placed around Bojnice Zoo leading visitors to a container with a notebook inside it, where searchers can jot down their names and take an item from the box. But they must then put another item into the container.

When asked if the zoo plans on expanding the game, Procner said: “We will definitely add more clues in the future.”

The zoo already changes locations of clues on a regular basis to make the pastime a bit different for zoo goers.

However, since the launch of the game, several visitors could not find some of the clues in the past weeks after they were destroyed or stolen. The zoo had to quickly replace them with new ones.

First clue on the internet

Though zoocaching can only be played at Bojnice Zoo, it starts on zoo website. The first clue has been announced.

“…They were very social and territorial creatures, especially night predators. They hunt in groups composed mainly of young females and young males,” the first clue continues. “The whole hunt was perfectly coordinated. Some females chased the selected prey and the rest of the group attacked afterwards. The male ate from the catch first, then the females and young ones.”

Zoocaching is available in Slovak and English, and the zoo prompts visitors to get involved by giving them a chance to win prizes in September. All they need to do is send a photo of themselves posing with the box to the Bojnice Zoo website or social media.

Now, do you know what animal is being described in the clue?

26. Aug 2021 at 12:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff