Northern and eastern Slovakia should prepare for lots of rain and potential floods

Meteorologists issue first-level warnings.

Several districts in northern Slovakia and nearly the entire east of the country should prepare for heavy rainfall in the coming hours. The rainfall may also result in local flash floods.

The Slovak Hydrometeorological Institute (SHMÚ) issued a first-level warning against rainfall for two districts of northern Slovakia (namely Liptovský Mikuláš and Tvrdošín), and nearly the entire eastern part of the country. The warning will be in place from 22:00 until 9:00 tomorrow.

SHMÚ warnings against rainfall for August 23-24, 2021. (Source: SHMÚ)

Meteorologists are also warning against floods. The warning was issued for the districts of Ružomberok, Liptovský Mikuláš, Dolný Kubín, Tvrdošín and Námestovo, and will be in place until tomorrow morning.

23. Aug 2021 at 17:44 | Compiled by Spectator staff