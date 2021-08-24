Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

More than 400 people will lose their jobs in a plant near Martin

All employees will be dismissed before September 2022.

American company Adient, the world's biggest producer of car seats, confirmed its plans to terminate production in the plant Trim Leader in Košťany nad Turcom, a village near Martin in central Slovakia.

Trim Leaders shareholders, Adient and Toyota Boshoku Europe NV, decided that all 440 employees will leave the plant by the end of September 2022, the Denník E daily reported.

This plant's entire production will be moved to other, more competitive plants abroad.

24. Aug 2021 at 11:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

