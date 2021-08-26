Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Lottery for vaccinated not a tool to up vaccination rate, claims Matovič

The rules of the competition say something else.

Igor MatovičIgor Matovič (Source: SITA)

When the number of people willing to get vaccinated in Slovakia started to stagnate, the Finance Ministry proposed two tools – the referral reward programme and a lottery for the vaccinated.

After two lottery drawings that took place the last two Sundays, Finance Minister Igor Matovič (OĽaNO) claims that its aim was to reward vaccinated people, rather than promote vaccination among those who have not yet received their jab.

The promotion of vaccination is up to the Health Ministry, Matovič insisted.

“The lottery was never meant as a tool to increase the vaccination rate,” Matovič said as quoted by the TASR newswire. “The lottery was announced as a tool to reward the vaccinated.”

Not even the Pope's visit

26. Aug 2021 at 12:09  | Compiled by Spectator staff

