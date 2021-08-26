Slovakia wins first medal in Tokyo, cyclist Metelka winning the bronze

Metelka is a Paralympic winner from Rio de Janeiro.

Slovakia won the first medal at the Paralympic Games in Tokyo on the second day. Jozef Metelka won a bronze medal in the 1,000-metre track cycling with a fixed kilometre at the velodrome in Izu.

With time of 1:04.786, he was beaten by Spaniard Llamas Cabello with the gold and Jody Cundy with the silver from the UK. The winner Llamas attained a world record with a time of 1:01.557.

Metelka expanded his medal collection from the Paralympics to four metals. Five years ago in Rio de Janeiro, he won the silver in the one kilometer race, but he also won two gold medals - in a 4 km race and in a time trial on the road.

In Tokyo, Metelka has three more starts ahead of him - one on the track (4,000 metre race) and two on the road (time trial and road race).

26. Aug 2021 at 12:17 | Compiled by Spectator staff