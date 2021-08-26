Items in shopping cart: View
Police Corps president charged with abusing powers and marring justice

Peter Kovařík filed a complaint against the charges.

The Bratislava Regional Prosecutor Office pressed charges against Police Corps President Peter Kovařík on August 26.

It is the first time a Police Corps president has faced charges while in office.

Kovařík has been charged with abuse of power as a public official and marring justice, punishable by two to five years in prison.

The prosecutor believes Kovařík marred the attempt to detain Matej Zeman and Peter Petrov, the SITA newswire reported, citing the Bratislava Regional Prosecutor's Office spokesperson Dalibor Skladan. Zeman and Petrov are cooperating witnesses who have been accused of perjury.

Kovařík was heard as a charged person on August 26. He filed a complaint against the charges.

Kovařík can still remain the chief of the police, but he did not say whether he would step down.

"If I am summoned [for police interrogation], I will give my statement to the criminal prosecution bodies. It is premature to answer any questions regarding this proceeding now," he told the Sme daily in early August.

26. Aug 2021 at 18:28  | Compiled by Spectator staff

