Unvaccinated cross-border commuters will not have to self-isolate from September

They will still have to show a negative test and register, though.

Cross-border workers who are not vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to self-isolate after entering Slovakia starting September 1.

Who is considered fully vaccinated? in the case of two-shot vaccines: 14 days have passed since receiving the second vaccine shot (but no more than one year);

in the case of one-shot vaccines: 21 days have passed since receiving the vaccine shot (but no more than one year);

in the case of recovery from Covid: 14 days have passed since receiving the first vaccine shot, within 180 days since recovering (but no more than one year).

Under the previous rules, every cross-border commuter older than 12 years of age needed to register with the eHranica online form and have a negative PCR test result no older than 7 days. This rule will expire on September 1.

After September 1, cross-border commuters who are not fully vaccinated will be allowed to enter Slovakia and avoid self-isolation if they present a negative PCR test result no older than 7 days. They will also have to register with eHranica once a month.

Fully vaccinated cross-border commuters will not be required to show a negative test result but they will need a certificate of vaccination (either EU Digital Covid Certificate or a certificate in English, Slovak or Czech). They will be required to register with eHranica once every six months just like other fully vaccinated incomers.

These rules apply if the cross-border commuters visited the EU countries, Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland or Ukraine in the past 14 days only.

The respective ordinance of the Public Health Authority came into force on August 30.

Who is a cross-border worker? has a permanent or temporary residence in Slovakia and works in EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Ukraine. Must have proof that they enter or leave the territory of these countries to perform a job only;

has a permanent or temporary residence in EU countries plus Iceland, Norway, Liechtenstein, Switzerland and Ukraine (but only 100 km from the border crossing to Slovakia) and work in Slovakia, and has a proof of that;

is a Slovak citizen and has a permanent or temporary residence in border areas within 100 km from the open border crossing to Slovakia.

30. Aug 2021 at 11:23 | Compiled by Spectator staff