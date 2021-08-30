Retail chain withdraws products containing too much THC

It warns customers who have already purchased these products to refrain from using them.

The retail chain Lidl has withdrawn two products from its shelves that contained too much Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana.

These are namely a tea made from hemp leaves and Vita D’or Bio hemp oil, which comes in a 250 mm bottle.

Lidl asked customers who have already bought the products to refrain from using them, the TASR newswire reported.

The use of these products can result in adverse health effects, such as mood swings or fatigue.

“You can bring them to any of our shops, and your money will be returned without a need to present a receipt,” the company said, as quoted by TASR.

30. Aug 2021 at 11:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff