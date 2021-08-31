Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Shops will close for two national holidays in September

Slovakia will recognise its patron saint and the day its constitution was adopted.

Shops will be closed on two Wednesdays this September.Shops will be closed on two Wednesdays this September. (Source: SITA)

Slovakia will mark two national holidays in September.

On September 1 (Wednesday), the country celebrates the Day of the Constitution, marking the 1992 adoption of the supreme law by lawmakers. Two weeks later, on September 15 (Wednesday), it will mark the Day of Our Lady of Sorrows, the patron saint of Slovakia.

Most people will have the day off work on these days and according to legislation adopted in 2017, most retail shops such as grocery stores and those selling clothes, shoes or toys must be closed.

There is an exception that allows businesses to open if the owners are there themselves, but they cannot involve their employees. Those who are self-employed can also work on these days, but again, they cannot call on any of their employees to do so.

The ban gives exemptions to fuel stations, pharmacies, airport and harbour shops, public transport, hospitals and places selling travel tickets and souvenirs.

Services can also operate.

Markets and backyard sales must take into account whether the person selling the goods is an entrepreneur or an employee: entrepreneurs can sell on these days, while employees cannot.

31. Aug 2021 at 11:12  | Compiled by Spectator staff

