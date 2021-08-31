Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovaks dominate paracycling time trial in Tokyo

The country secured two medals in the men’s C4 time trial.

Patrik Kuril won the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.Patrik Kuril won the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

Slovakia earned two more medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Paracyclist Patrik Kuril won gold in the men’s C4 time trial while his teammate, Jozef Metelka, got the silver. George Peasgood of Great Britain won the bronze, the TASR newswire reported.

For Metelka, this is his third medal from this year’s Paralympics. He won silver in the 1,000-metre track cycling and gold in the men's C4 4,000m individual pursuit.

Slovakia has already won five medals in Tokyo: two gold, two silver and one bronze.

Patrik Kuril and Jozef Metelka celebrate their success in the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. Patrik Kuril and Jozef Metelka celebrate their success in the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

31. Aug 2021 at 11:15  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The basilica minor in Šaštín.

People come here to pray for miracles. Now, Pope Francis will visit

Šaštín is a national pilgrimage site in Slovakia. Francis is not the first pope to visit the site.


30. aug
The second Spartan aircraft arriving in Slovakia.

Military special plane will bring more people from Afghanistan

Mostly family members of Afghans with Slovak citizenship, including children and students.


19 h

Delta will fine the unvaccinated

Restaurants, shopping malls, even neighborhoods, cities and whole countries would seemingly have similar motivations for action.


4 h
Lottery for the vaccinated airs on the public-service RTVS.

Why Slovakia’s number rarely comes up

Matovič’s lottery shows – again – what happens when anti-system politicians are allowed to rule the country.


23 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)