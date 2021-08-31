Slovaks dominate paracycling time trial in Tokyo

The country secured two medals in the men’s C4 time trial.

Patrik Kuril won the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

Slovakia earned two more medals at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Paracyclist Patrik Kuril won gold in the men’s C4 time trial while his teammate, Jozef Metelka, got the silver. George Peasgood of Great Britain won the bronze, the TASR newswire reported.

For Metelka, this is his third medal from this year’s Paralympics. He won silver in the 1,000-metre track cycling and gold in the men's C4 4,000m individual pursuit.

Slovakia has already won five medals in Tokyo: two gold, two silver and one bronze.

Patrik Kuril and Jozef Metelka celebrate their success in the men’s C4 time trial at the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Source: Slovak Paralympic Committee)

31. Aug 2021 at 11:15 | Compiled by Spectator staff