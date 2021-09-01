Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Andrejčík wins a gold medal for Slovakia in boccia

Wednesday brought another success for the Slovak Paralympic Team.

Samuel AndrejčíkSamuel Andrejčík (Source: Roman Benický, Slovak Paralympic Committee)

Samuel Andrejčík brings another Paralympic gold home to Slovakia after his victory in the boccia tournament BC4 category.

Andrejčík defeated Thai representative Pornchok Larpyen 4:0.

It is the second Paralympic medal for Andrejčík, who has won silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

"It is a great feeling. I'm very happy that the five years of waiting for the Paralympics are over and that none of the preparations were in vain. We worked really hard," the Paralympic champion told the paralympic.sk website.

1. Sep 2021 at 10:46  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The pilot project of in-field vaccination of pupils was launched in the village of Kecerovce.

Someone faints, everyone else leaves. Roma are often scared of vaccination

The Covid vaccination uptake in marginalised communities is far below the national average, provoking concerns ahead of Delta wave.


20 h

News digest: Ex-spy boss acquitted of corruption charges, police chief out

Several protests to be held on national holiday. Another proposal restricting abortions comes to parliament. More in today’s digest.


19 h
Vladimír Pčolinský (in the centre) leaves custody.

Former SIS head acquitted of all charges after General Prosecutor's Office intervention

Sme Rodina nominee for the top spy post released from custody after more than five months. Charges dropped in another case against Haščák of Penta as well.


21 h
The basilica minor in Šaštín.

People come here to pray for miracles. Now, Pope Francis will visit

Šaštín is a national pilgrimage site in Slovakia. Francis is not the first pope to visit the site.


30. aug
