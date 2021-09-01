Andrejčík wins a gold medal for Slovakia in boccia

Wednesday brought another success for the Slovak Paralympic Team.

Samuel Andrejčík brings another Paralympic gold home to Slovakia after his victory in the boccia tournament BC4 category.

Andrejčík defeated Thai representative Pornchok Larpyen 4:0.

It is the second Paralympic medal for Andrejčík, who has won silver in Rio de Janeiro 2016.

"It is a great feeling. I'm very happy that the five years of waiting for the Paralympics are over and that none of the preparations were in vain. We worked really hard," the Paralympic champion told the paralympic.sk website.

1. Sep 2021 at 10:46 | Compiled by Spectator staff