Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Slovakia has fourth gold from Tokyo

The Slovak team won the boccia team competition.

Michaela Balcová, member of the golden Slovak teamMichaela Balcová, member of the golden Slovak team (Source: Roman Benický, Slovak Paralympic Committee)

Slovakia celebrates another medal from the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Samuel Andrejčík, Michaela Balcová and Martin Strehársky won gold in boccia mixed pairs BC4 event on September 4, after defeating a team from Hong Kong.

It is the second medal for Andrejčík, who won gold in the individual competition.

It is already the 10th medal for the Slovak representation in Tokyo, and fourth gold.

Andrejčík wins a gold medal for Slovakia in boccia Read more 

4. Sep 2021 at 9:55  | Compiled by Spectator staff

Top stories

The Frecce Tricolori group from Italy at the SIAF festival back in 2015.

Popular air show returns, along with some entertaining Italians

The Sliač military airport will not host the SIAF festival this year due to a major reconstruction.


28. aug
The Freemasonry Chain of 200 handmade hearts, which was created during lockdowns, has been installed on Rázus Square in Bratislava's Old Town.

A Tom Cruise aircraft lands in Slovakia

This weekend will be full of events in Bratislava, from traditional crafts and a vintage festival to planes.


3. sep
Former miner Tomáš Hisem had to change his job, and he went for a profession in the IT sector.

Becoming a programmer: The real life story of a fired miner

Two worlds clash in the award-winning documentary A New Shift.


1. sep

News digest: Slovakia reports the highest daily caseload since spring

Editors-in-chief and international organisation address the General Prosecutor’s Office. Slovak president and Icelandic PM initiate a call to support Afghan women. More in today’s digest.


21 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)