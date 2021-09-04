Slovakia has fourth gold from Tokyo

The Slovak team won the boccia team competition.

Michaela Balcová, member of the golden Slovak team (Source: Roman Benický, Slovak Paralympic Committee)

Slovakia celebrates another medal from the 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Samuel Andrejčík, Michaela Balcová and Martin Strehársky won gold in boccia mixed pairs BC4 event on September 4, after defeating a team from Hong Kong.

It is the second medal for Andrejčík, who won gold in the individual competition.

It is already the 10th medal for the Slovak representation in Tokyo, and fourth gold.

4. Sep 2021 at 9:55 | Compiled by Spectator staff