With this new attraction, people can go old school and confess love secretly

A bench of love in the Kysuce region has a box where people can leave their confession letters. Some may appear in a local paper.

The Bench of Love has been installed in the Kysucké Nové Mesto town, northern Slovakia. (Source: Erika Ďurčová/TASR)

For over a decade, locals and visitors to the Kysuce region could only lock their love padlocks to the Bridge of Love and Friendship. Now, there is a new bench where they can now feel and express their love.

The Bench of Love has been installed in the town of Kysucké Nové Mesto in Žilina Region.

Love confession

The new attraction, which was designed by artist Ľubka Šusteková and created by local blacksmiths, is placed by a local church, and it may serve as an ideal place to pop the question.

Just like in the case of bridges, one of which can be found in Krásno nad Kysucou, couples can place their love padlock around one of the forged bench bars.

“For less courageous individuals, our bench will provide an opportunity to express love even without spoken words,” Kysucké Nové Mesto Mayor Marián Mihalda posted on Facebook.

They can pen a secret confession to their crush and throw it into a container in the shape of a heart, which is attached to the bench. The box is, nevertheless, available to those who want to confess their love to their partners in an old-school fashion.

The town plans on publishing the most beautiful confessions in a local newspaper.

A heart-shaped container into which people in the Kysuce region can put their love notes. (Source: Erika Ďurčová/TASR)

Similar benches

The concept of love benches is not new.

Another bench of love is placed near Javorina Peak in eastern Slovakia, providing beautiful views of the Levočské Vrchy hills.

A bench with a big heart, located near the village of Poniky outside the town of Banská Bystrica, is a popular place among lovers as well.

12. Sep 2021 at 9:30 | Compiled by Spectator staff