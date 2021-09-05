Slovakia wins gold in para-shooting

It is already the 11th medal for the country at the Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Slovakia won its 11th medal on the last day of the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.

Veronika Vadovičová took gold in R6 - Mixed 50m Rifle Prone SH1 event. She even broke the Paralympic record in the finals with the score of 248.9 points, the SITA newswire reported.

Second was Anna Normann from Sweden and third Juan Antonio Saavedra Reinaldo from Spain.

Vadovičová is an experienced para-shooter and the most successful Slovak Paralympic athlete, with four gold, one silver and one bronze medals from the Paralympic Games.

In Tokyo, Slovak Paralympic athletes won altogether 11 medals. Five are gold, two silver and four bronze, SITA reported.

5. Sep 2021 at 8:47 | Compiled by Spectator staff