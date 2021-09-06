Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

Menu
Show all sections

Former general prosecutor refuses plea bargain on first day of trial

He is the only former general prosecutor that has faced an indictment in Slovak history.

Dobroslav Trnka at courtDobroslav Trnka at court (Source: TASR)

Former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who is involved in a lawsuit related to the Gorilla recording, stood trial on September 6.

Trnka, who allegedly hid the Gorilla recording for seven years, is charged with abusing the authority of a public official, for which he faces two to ten years in prison. If the court rules that he caused significant damage, the penalty could be even higher.

It is the first case in Slovak history in which a former general prosecutor has faced charges.

Trnka arrived at the court with his attorney shortly before the beginning of the trial at nine in the morning. He brought a briefcase full of files but did not respond to journalists' questions.

Former general prosecutor faces indictment linked to Gorilla recording Read more 

Judge Marek Filo is presiding over the trial, which is taking place at the District Court Bratislava I. He is also the judge in charge of the case involving secret notes Marian Kočner allegedly sent from prison.

Kočner is also linked to the Gorilla case. According to a recording of a conversation between Kočner and Trnka from the summer of 2014, they both tried to trade with the Gorilla recording. Kočner was angry when Trnka attempted to blackmail former chair of the Penta financial group Jaroslav Haščák behind his back.

Refused to testify

The rest of this article is premium content at Spectator.sk
Subscribe now for full access

Subscription
for 4 weeks
4 €
Buy
Subscription
for 1 years
39,90 €
Buy
Subscription
for 2 years
69,90 €
Buy

I already have subscription - Sign in

Subscription provides you with:
  • Immediate access to all locked articles (premium content) on Spectator.sk
  • Special weekly news summary + an audio recording with a weekly news summary to listen to at your convenience (received on a weekly basis directly to your e-mail)
  • PDF version of the latest issue of our newspaper, The Slovak Spectator, emailed directly to you
  • Access to all premium content on Sme.sk and Korzar.sk

More of topic: Marian Kočner

Read more articles by the topic
This article is also related to other trending topics: Dobroslav Trnka

6. Sep 2021 at 11:27  | Peter Kováč

Top stories

Vladimír Pčolinský leaves Leopoldov prison with his lawyer Ondrej Urban.

Surprise and consternation as accused former spy boss is sped out of prison

The shock move by the General Prosecutor’s Office raised many legitimate questions. It then blocked some journalists from asking them at a press conference.


5 h
Ronald Blaško, executive director of the American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham).

Blaško: It is sad to hear Slovakia is unable to spend EU funds

We should think first about what to reform to fulfil our vision and only then look for money to cover the costs, says AmCham director.


13 h
Skryť Vypnúť reklamu

Services and publications

Bratislava Travel guides College Online directory Investment guide eSpectator Book of Lists Career guide Newspaper Monitoring Spectacular Slovakia (travel podcast)