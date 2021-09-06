Former general prosecutor refuses plea bargain on first day of trial

He is the only former general prosecutor that has faced an indictment in Slovak history.

Former general prosecutor Dobroslav Trnka, who is involved in a lawsuit related to the Gorilla recording, stood trial on September 6.

Trnka, who allegedly hid the Gorilla recording for seven years, is charged with abusing the authority of a public official, for which he faces two to ten years in prison. If the court rules that he caused significant damage, the penalty could be even higher.

It is the first case in Slovak history in which a former general prosecutor has faced charges.

Trnka arrived at the court with his attorney shortly before the beginning of the trial at nine in the morning. He brought a briefcase full of files but did not respond to journalists' questions.

Judge Marek Filo is presiding over the trial, which is taking place at the District Court Bratislava I. He is also the judge in charge of the case involving secret notes Marian Kočner allegedly sent from prison.

Kočner is also linked to the Gorilla case. According to a recording of a conversation between Kočner and Trnka from the summer of 2014, they both tried to trade with the Gorilla recording. Kočner was angry when Trnka attempted to blackmail former chair of the Penta financial group Jaroslav Haščák behind his back.

Refused to testify

6. Sep 2021 at 11:27 | Peter Kováč