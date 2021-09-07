Items in shopping cart: View
Spectacular Slovakia travel guide: Live your own story of Slovakia.

For fear of Delta, some universities are teaching online. Students are frustrated

Universities report good vaccination rate.

(Source: Archive of Sme)

The school year at primary and secondary schools is underway with children at school desks. However, some university students are experiencing deja vu as the new academic year is similar to how it was during the strictest lockdown. Several faculties will teach classes online.

Universities are taking extra precautions due to the prevalence of the Delta variant of the coronavirus and they are also attempting to set long-term rules. Education at universities was not as paralysed in spring compared with primary schools, for example, because university students have better access to the internet.

On the other hand, the vaccination rate of university students and teachers is quite high and the Education Ministry recommends keeping as much in-person education as possible.

In-person or online?

The Education Ministry left the decision on whether to teach in-person or online up to the universities. The Covid automat warning tier system is the only system that sets certain parameters.

7. Sep 2021 at 11:22  | Martin Vančo

